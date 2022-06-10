Salman Khan survives assassination attempt as sharpshooter backs out at last moment

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan have been receiving death threats. And if that wasn’t all, it has now been reported that a sharpshooter was planted outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments to assassinate him while he heads out without his security personnel.

Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has openly threatened Salman Khan, had assigned a sharpshooter outside the actor’s residence. Their plan was to target Salman Khan when he heads out of his house for an event. However, the sharpshooter backed out at the last minute due to fear of being caught.

According to Times of India, Lawrence Bishnoi is also a suspect in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. He had also sent his men to track Salman Khan’s movements and familiarise themselves with the location before hatching a plot to assassinate the actor.