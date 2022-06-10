4.51m people still out of jobs in Pakistan

With Pakistan’s population swelling further towards the bursting point every year, the country continues to struggle with unemployment which clocked in at 6.3% for the fiscal year 2021-22.

This was disclosed in the Economic Survey which was unveiled in Islamabad on Thursday by Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

The document noted that Pakistan has amongst the top 10 largest labor forces in the world with overall employment to population ratio of 42.1%. This ratio is higher amongst men with 64.1% as compared to women with 19.4% in FY2021-22.

It noted that the labor force increased from 65.5 million in the fiscal year (FY) 2018-19 to 71.76 million in FY2021-22.

This denotes a whopping increase of 6.26 million in the labor force in just three years. The document noted that the number of people who were employed in the country stood at 61.71 million in FY2018-19, which increased to 67.25 million in FY2021-22, an increase of 5.54 million jobs during this period.

As a consequence, the unemployment rate decreased from 6.9% in FY2019 to 6.3% in FY2021.

The data showed that despite the large number of people who were employed during this period, around 720,000 people who had entered the job market failed to get a job.

Employment sectors

Industries and agriculture were the biggest employers of Pakistanis.

The Labor Force Survey for FY2021 showed that the share of textile in employing industrial labor force was around 40%. Moreover, it said that agriculture was employing around 40% of all Pakistanis in the labor force.

However, it noted that this share had shrunk a bit in recent years, in line with a decrease in the overall area over which agricultural activity was taking place. The survey stated that agriculture accounted for the employment of 39.2% of the labor force in FY2019. This fell by 1.8% to 37.4% in FY2021.

The construction sector saw an increase in employment, with its share rising from 8% in FY2019 to 9.5% in FY2021.

Overseas workers

The impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the employment of Pakistanis overseas continued to reverberate as the number of Pakistanis registering for travelling overseas for work shrunk in the past three years. However, this did not have an impact on remittances which have risen to their highest ever levels.

In 2021, the Bureau of Emigration and Oversee Employment (BE&OE) and Oversee Employment Corporation (OEC) registered 288,280 workers for overseas employment, the economic survey said.

During Jan-Mar 2022 period alone, as many as 222,749 Pakistanis have registered for employment abroad.