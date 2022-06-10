PM Shehbaz approves 15% salary increase for govt employees: Marriyum

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the 15% increase in salaries of government employees.

She further added that adhoc relief has been merged with the basic salary.

The information minister has said that there would be a “big announcement” for pensioners in the federal budget which will be announced shortly by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

She was addressing media personnel outside the Parliament House in Islamabad.

More to follow…