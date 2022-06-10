Britney Spears’ ex-husband crashes her wedding

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are now a married couple. But the singer’s wedding ceremony was met with surprise when her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, crashed the event.

enter image description here

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander were married for about 50 hours back in 2004. They later annulled their marriage. On June 9, when the pop star was getting ready to tie the knot with longtime beau, Sam Asghari, their wedding was crashed by Jason Alexander - who was soon arrested by the police.

SOURCE: Al Bawaba

According to BBC, he was apparently live on Instagram from the venue of the wedding before he was tackled. In the video, he kept saying that Britney Spears had invited him and that she was his “only wife”. Jason Alexander was soon arrested and charged with “four misdemeanour offences of trespassing, battery and vandalism”.

Jason Alexander was removed from the premises after which the wedding ceremony continued as per schedule. Madonna, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore were some of the guests in attendance.