Aamir Liaquat wanted to meet me, claims Dania Shah

Aamir Liaquat’s demise has left many shocked. The televangelist always managed to make headlines, but in weeks prior to his death, he was in the news for reports of separation from his third wife, Dania Shah. Now, Dania Shah has come forth claiming that the two had mended their relationship.

SAMAA TV correspondent Rana Shakir spoke to Dania Shah after Aamir Liaquat’s death who shared that the two had decided to let bygones remain bygones.

She told: “He said that he wanted to meet me and would forget the misunderstandings between us. He continued, ‘We will earn back the respect that we lost.’”

Dania Shah added that Aamir Liaquat would often tell her not to worry if he was away from her. He told her to fulfill his wishes in his absence and not to be afraid. She continued: “I’d tell him to not indulge in such conversations.”

Since Aamir Liaquat’s demise, many have been throwing hate comments towards Dania Shah, accusing her of marrying the TV personality for his wealth. Shedding light on the same, she urged: “Please do not share such statements. I hope Allah guides you to the right path because no one knows if we’ll live another day.”