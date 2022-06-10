Nawaz spins Pakistan to ODI series win against West Indies

Mohammad Nawaz registered his career-best figures as Pakistan beat West Indies by 120 runs to clinch ODI series on Friday.

The visitors had no answer to Nawaz’s left-arm orthodox as they were bowled out for just 155 in 32.2 overs at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a 276-run target, the Windes were push on the back foot courtesy of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s first over wicket. The left-arm pacer removed the first ODI centurion, Shai Hope (4), who managed to hit only one boundary.

Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks made a good 67-run stand, which was broken by Mohammad Wasim. He bowled Mayers, who scored 33 off 25 deliveries.

From there onwards it was Nawaz show. He first removed Brandon King (0) with an absolute unplayable delivery. Then it was Rovman Powell turn to walk back to the hut.

Brooks, who scored 42 for West Indies, was trapped leg before wicket (LBW) by Nawaz.

Captain Nicholas Pooran (25) was also bowled by Nawaz, who ended up with the figures of four for 18 from his 10-over spell.

Wasim bagged three wicket while, Shadab Khan claimed two wickets for the winning side.

After opting to bat, in the second ODI, the hosts went off to a cautious start with Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq at the crease. The explosive left-hander once again departed early after miscuing a back-of-a-length delivery from Anderson Phillip. Fakhar scored 17 off 28 balls.

After his departure, Skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam ul Haq hit solid half-centuries to bring Pakistan back into the game.

Imam was unlucky as he was run-out after scoring 72 from the same number of deliveries. He smashed six boundaries in that innings.

FOURTH consecutive hundred partnership between Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq in ODI cricket! ??⭐️#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/rk0OTCcHKa — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 10, 2022

Babar once again was consistent with the bat as he scored 77 off 93 balls. He was removed by Akeal Hosein, who registered figures of three for 52 from his 10-over spell.

Following Babar’s departure, wickets started to tumble at regular interval as Pakistan were reduced to 194-5.

All-rounder Shadab Khan played a decent 22-run cameo. Finisher Khushdil Shah, who played a blinder in the first ODI, struggled with the bat as he scored 22 off 31 balls.

However, late 17 and 15 runs cameos from Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shaheen Shah Afridi respectively, guided Pakistan to 275/8 in their 50 overs.

Alzarri Joseph was the star of the show with the ball for West Indies as he registered figures of two for 33 from his 10 overs.

The hosts are leading the series 1-0.

Both teams have made a change each, as for Pakistan, Hasan Ali is out for Mohammad Wasim Jr, while Anderson Phillip is in the West Indies XI for Jayden Seales.

