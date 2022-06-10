Watch Live

Samaa Logo

اردو
Sports » Cricket

West Indies shift momentum with back-to-back wickets

Second ODI is being played in Multan
Samaa Web Desk Jun 10, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: PCB</p>

Photo: PCB

Pakistan have won the toss and Babar Azam have elected to bat first against West Indies on Friday.

The second match of the three-match ODI series is being played in Multan Cricket Stadium, with the hosts leading the series 1-0.

Both teams have made a change each, as for Pakistan, Hasan Ali is out for Mohammad Wasim Jr, while Anderson Phillip is in the West Indies XI for Jayden Seales.

Teams:

Pakistan

West Indies

Cricket

ODIs

PAK v WI

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div