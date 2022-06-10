West Indies shift momentum with back-to-back wickets
Second ODI is being played in Multan
Pakistan have won the toss and Babar Azam have elected to bat first against West Indies on Friday.
The second match of the three-match ODI series is being played in Multan Cricket Stadium, with the hosts leading the series 1-0.
Both teams have made a change each, as for Pakistan, Hasan Ali is out for Mohammad Wasim Jr, while Anderson Phillip is in the West Indies XI for Jayden Seales.
Teams:
One change for each side:— Samaa Sports (@samaasport) June 10, 2022
OUT ❌
Hasan Ali
Jayden Seales
IN ✅
Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Anderson Phillip#PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/oSqukLcDxf