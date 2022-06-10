West Indies shift momentum with back-to-back wickets

Pakistan have won the toss and Babar Azam have elected to bat first against West Indies on Friday.

The second match of the three-match ODI series is being played in Multan Cricket Stadium, with the hosts leading the series 1-0.

Both teams have made a change each, as for Pakistan, Hasan Ali is out for Mohammad Wasim Jr, while Anderson Phillip is in the West Indies XI for Jayden Seales.

Teams: