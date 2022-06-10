Rs800b PSDP focuses on CPEC, infrastructure development

The Federal Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) focuses on CPEC-related projects, the construction of dams, and other infrastructure development projects.

The total national development budget stands at Rs2,263 billion with Rs800 billion from the PSDP, according to budget documents.

Provinces will be committing Rs1463 billion under their annual development programs.

The government intends to increase the total PSDP for fiscal year 2022-23 to Rs900 with Rs100 spending through public private partnership, according to Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

In the PSPD, at least 60% of the money has been earmarked for new projects and 40% for ongoing projects.

Rs433 billion have been allocated for infrastructure projects, including Rs84 billion for energy, Rs227 billion for transport and communication, Rs83 billion for water, and Rs39 billion for physical planning and housing.

The social sector gets Rs103 billion and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) receive Rs70 billion.

The government has increased the budget for the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to Rs45 and will relaunch the free laptop scheme for students. A total of Rs5 billion has been allocated to provide free laptops to students.

The CPEC-focused PSDP has allocated Rs33 billion for the Pakistan Railways including Rs5 billion for the ML-1 project, which is crucial for the improvement and exertion of the railway track to facilitate trade.

The Diamer-Basha dam project gets Rs25 billion in the upcoming fiscal years. The total cost of the dam has been estimated at Rs479 billion.

The government has also allocated funds for Mohmand and Dasu dams and K-IV projects. Rs12 billion will be spent to complete the Mohmand dam project earlier.

It has earmarked Rs96 billion for Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while ex-Fata districts, which were merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018, will get Rs50 billion.

At least Rs16 billion has been allocated for public order, Rs12 billion for food security, and Rs5 billion for Rs for the industrial sector in the development budget.