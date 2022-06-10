Aurelien Tchouameni to sign Real Madrid deal by June 13?

It looks like Aurelien Tchouameni move to Real Madrid is now on cards as the player is reportedly set to sign the paper works by June 13.

The AS Monaco midfielder is on the brink of signing a deal with the Los Blancos, who missed out on Paris Saint-German’s (PSG) Kylian Mbappe.

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano on Thursday reported that the deal was signed between Real Madrid and Monaco with final medical of the player to be conducted after the France-Croatia tie.

However, he now confirmed that the 22-year-old is set to undergo final part of the medical after the game.

Plan confirmed. Aurelién Tchouaméni will undergo final part of his medical tests and then sign as Real Madrid player right after France-Croatia game. ⏳⤵️ #RealMadrid



Paperworks already signed between clubs. https://t.co/2hVMZRnDSz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2022

Earlier, PSG and others left the talks for the midfielder, after Tchouameni chose to move to Real Madrid.

After recent talks the Spanish giants were confident to bring the 22-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Both clubs had reached the verbal agreement over the deal a couple of days ago.

Last week, 48 hours were said to be crucial for the deal with the Los Blancos representatives were hopeful to get the ‘yes’ from Monaco in for the French international in that duration.

Real had reportedly made a huge offer of €85M plus add-ons for the midfielder and according to football journalist Fabrice Hawkins, both clubs reached a verbal agreement after the bid was made.

Tchouameni was instrumental for AS Monaco this season, making a total of 50 appearances, where he scored three goals and provided two assists.

He averages 2.9 interceptions per game, the highest for any player, in the Ligue 1 this season.

The 22-year-old is the perfect backup for Real Madrid’s Casemiro, especially considering the fact that the Los Blancos tend to struggle whenever the latter is injured or suspended.