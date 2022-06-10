Raja unimpressed with Rauf, gives strict instructions to chief selector Wasim

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja is unimpressed with pacer Haris Rauf due to latter’s inaccurate line and length.

Raja expressed his apprehensions about Rauf during the first ODI between Pakistan and West Indies in Multan on Wednesday. The right-armer claimed four wickets in the match but conceded 77 runs in his full quota of 10 overs.

The PCB chief also gave strict instructions to Chief Selector Mohammad Wasim regarding Rauf.

“Tell Haris to learn how to bowl at an accurate line and length. Select him for ODIs when he has improved this area of his bowling,” Raja was quoted as saying by sources.

“Play Haris in T20I matches only till he has improved his line and length,” he added.

The 59-year-old also felt that the production of the ongoing series left a lot to be desired in terms of quality. He also issued an order about replacing the digital screen at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

“Our production of matches is not at all good as compared to Indian T20 league,” Raja told some members of the production crew.

“Please make sure that the production of remaining matches is better,” he further stated.

Raja also took a dig at Najam Sethi while speaking about his future as the chairman of PCB.

“I will complete my tenure at all costs,” he said. “Najam Sethi can only dream about becoming PCB Chairman.”

The former Pakistan captain also believes that the career of wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed is nearly over.

“We have new wicketkeeper-batter in the shape of Muhammad Haris. It seems that the career of Sarfaraz Ahmed is almost over,” Raja told Chief Selector Wasim.

‘PSL8 matches won’t take place in Peshawar’

Raja also clearly stated that Peshawar will not host Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches of season eight.

“I heard Javed Afridi [Peshawar Zalmi owner] say that they are making a top-notch stadium in Peshawar but that wasn’t the case when I looked at it. It looks really bad and the material issued is of low quality,” he said. “Peshawar is not ready to host PSL matches. We will use stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi.”