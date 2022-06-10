Budget 2023: Air travel, vehicles, shopping on debit cards to get expensive

All eyes are set on the fiscal budget for the year 2022-2023 that is being presented today (Friday) in Parliament. The new budget, which has reportedly been prepared under the influence to meet the requirement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), includes the tax revenue target of Rs7,200 billion.

Here is the list of things which are expected to become expensive as the government is looking to increase taxes and impose new ones.

4 to 7 per cent super taxes is likely to be imposed on commercial banking.

Buying products online from outside the country using credit and debit cards might get more expensive as additional taxes are likely to be imposed.

Increase of Rs40,000 has been proposed on business class air tickets.

Luxury vehicles to get more expensive as 1 per cent withholding tax is likely to be imposed on filers while 2 per cent for non-filers.

Property rate and real estate sector to see a price increase

The government may increase the tax net by expanding point-of-sale system in major cities.

Rs5 per unit subsidy might be withdrawn on electricity

The government is expected to facilitate the import of raw materials for export and abolish sales tax on subsidies for power consumers.

In the outgoing year, Gross Product (GDP) has exceeded the target of 4.8% and has been recorded at 5.97%, posting growth in agriculture, industries, and services sectors.

The agricultural sector registered 4.4% growth against the target of 3.5%, while the industrial sector posted 7.2% growth against the target of 6.6%. Services sector recorded6.2% growth against the target set at 4.2%.

However, in the outgoing fiscal year, inflation stood at 11.1% against an 8% target while the trade deficit rose to $45 billion.

The balance of payment crisis spurred by the current account deficit “dampened” the effect of higher growth in fiscal years 2021-22, said the Pakistan Economic Survey, released on Thursday.