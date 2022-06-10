Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on Karachi temple incident

Pakistan has rejected the remarks made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson regarding the unfortunate incident that took place at a Hindu temple in Karachi, a statement issued from the Ministry of Foreign Affair (MOFA) said Friday.

The spokesperson, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said unlike the violence against the Muslim community that is orchestrated by religious fanatics who “enjoy full patronage” of India’s state machinery, the government has seized on this matter and action is being taken against the perpetrators.

“An FIR has already been registered against the assailants and efforts are underway to identify and arrest them,” the spokesperson said. “They will not escape justice and the Government will deal with them with the full force of law.”

He said the government of India would be well advised to introspect and ensure the protection of the fundamental rights, lives and places of worship of minorities across India, particularly Muslims who are facing brutal attacks from the proponents of “Hindutva” holding on to the reins of power in the country.

The spokesperson added unequivocal condemnation by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) top leadership and the Indian government, as well as decisive and demonstrable action against the BJP officials responsible for making sacrilegious remarks recently would be the first step towards healing the suffering of Muslims in India and the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

On Wednesday, Shri Mari Maata in Karachi’s Korangi area came under attack after a group of men on motorcycles came into the area and attacked the idols present in the house of Pandit (priest).

According to a statement issued by SSP Korangu Faisal Bashir Memon, some idols of Hindu deities were placed in a house.

There was some paint work going on in the house when three to four people came and asked for the priest, the SSP said.

The suspects pelted stones which damaged the idols slightly, SSP Memon said adding that an FIR has been registered.