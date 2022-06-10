Like clockwork: Population of donkeys continue to increase

Like every year, the population of donkeys in the country continued to increase, while cattle registered the highest growth.

This was disclosed in figures shared in the Economic Survey of Pakistan which was launched on Thursday in Islamabad.

The survey noted that livestock and animal husbandry contribute to the most significant economic activity for people living in rural areas with more than 8 million rural families are engaged in livestock production, accounting for up to 40% of their income.

Moreover, livestock contributes approximately 61.9% of agricultural value and 14% to the national gross domestic product (GDP) during 2021-22.

The survey said that the gross value addition of livestock had increased from Rs5.269 trillion in 2020-21 to Rs5.441 trillion in 2021-22, an increase of 3.26%, up from 2.38% during the same period last year.

Under non-farming sector, livestock, dairy and meat sectors witnessed 7.8% growth, while the poultry sector recorded 6.9% growth during the period under review.

The fishing sector having a share of 1.39 percent in agriculture value addition and 0.32% in GDP grew at 0.35% compared to a growth of 0.73% in the same period last year.

Govt policy

With livestock forming a key part of the food security gamut and poverty alleviation, the government had developed an overall livestock development strategy with an aim to foster “private sector-led development with public sector providing enabling environment through policy interventions”.

The regulatory measures aim to enhance per unit animal productivity by improving veterinary health coverage, husbandry practices, animal breeding practices, artificial insemination services, use of balanced ration for animal feeding, and controlling livestock diseases.

Livestock export

To spur investment in the value-added livestock sector, the government focused on the exports end, especially in the shape of export meat processing zones, disease free zones (for Foot and Mouth Disease, Peste des Petitis Ruminants (PPR), Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI)), facilitate setting up of modern slaughter houses after assessing industry’s requirements and provide various schemes through the financial sector support.

The focus of present government is on improving the breeds with an aim to enhance productivity, establishment of nucleus herd and identification of breeds that are well adapted to various agro ecological zone of Pakistan.

Growing livestock population

The result of these policies have seen a gradual increase in livestock population in the country over the past three years. The biggest gain has been made by cattle which has benefited from focused policies of the government, growing from 49.6 million heads in 2019-20 to 53.4 million in 2021-22 so far.

Buffalos, by comparison, saw a modest growth from 41.2 million heads in 2019-20, to 42.4 million in 2020-21 to 43.7 million in 2021-22.

Similarly, goats also saw an increase from 78.2 million in 2019-20, 80.3 million in 2020-21 and 82.5 million so far in 2021-22.

Dubbed as the hardest of workers in the animal kingdom, donkeys also saw their population grow in the country.

The economic survey said that it was up from 5.5 million heads in 2019-20, to 5.6 million heads in 2020-21, and 5.7 million heads so far in 2021-22, showing a steady increase.