Confident Pakistan aim to warp up West Indies ODIs

Pakistan, oozing with confidence, are set to face West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The three One-Day Internationals are part of the Super League cycle and both sides are eager to secure crucial points to advance their chances for direct qualification in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Babar Azam produced yet another master class with the bat on Wednesday to give Pakistan a five-wicket win on Wednesday in the first ODI.

The hosts are 1-0 up in the series, and this is the last chance for the visitors to level up the playing field before the final ODI on Sunday.

The first ODI also marked the return of international cricket in the city after a gap of over 14 years.

The two teams enter the series high on confidence.

The Babar Azam-led unit will once again be entering the contest as favourites having momentum on their back. This is Pakistan’s fifth Super League series. They have defeated Zimbabwe, South Africa and Australia, and lost to England so far.

Captain Babar is himself in sublime form with the bat as he leads the batting charts with 1005 runs in just 13 matches.

He is the only batter to have smashed six centuries in the ongoing cycle, with Ireland’s Paul Stirling being the second best with three. The right-handed stylish stroke maker has dispatched exactly 100 balls towards the fence for four.

The Windies also had some positives from the first ODI despite a defeat. Their top order showed promising form with the bat particularly Shai Hope and Shamram Brooks.

The West Indies added 30 more points to their tally during their stopover in the Netherlands, defeating the hosts 3-0, on their way to Multan.

Nicholas Pooran’s side sits in the fourth spot with eight wins from 18 matches.

Pakistan with seven wins in 13 matches are seventh with 70 points.

An ODI win in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixture adds 10 points to a team’s tally.

The three ODIs will be played on 8, 10 and 12 June with the matches beginning at 1600 (local time).