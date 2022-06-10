Police bars Chhipa from handing over Aamir Liaquat’s body to family

Sindh police have asked the morgue run by welfare organization, Chhipa, not to hand over Dr Aamir Liaquat’s body to anyone after multiple people came forward claiming the body, SAMAA TV reported Friday morning.

Instead, it ordered the mortuary to hand over the body to the Brigade Police Station.

District East SSP Sardar Abdul Raheem Shirazi told SAMAA that many people are claiming body of Aamir. When asked who else has approached the police for the body besides his first wife Syeda Bushra Iqbal, he said that Aamir’s third wife Dania Shah has been claiming that she’s still his wife. She has been claiming the body.

Aamir’s funeral prayers are scheduled to be offered at Jamia Masjid, Abdullah Shah Ghazi at 2pm after Friday prayers. His burial will take place in the vicinity of the tomb.

The family members have been directed to get permission from the court first only then they will be allowed to take the body without an autopsy.

Earlier, Bushra, Aamir’s first wife, maintained that the deceased’s children have refused to conduct an autopsy of the body.

“Ahmed Aamir and Duaa-e-Aamir have taken the decision to not have the body go through a postmortem and his body will be taken to its final destination in peace and calm,” she tweeted.

According to the police, Aamir’s condition deteriorated Thursday morning after which he was taken to the private hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor upon his arrival.

SSP Shirazi said Aamir’s driver called a rescue team and informed them that he was unresponsive.

The crime scene unit of the police visited the televangelist’s house in Khudadad Colony and collected evidence. His two servants have been taken into custody and their statements were recorded.

The police officials said determining the cause of his death would have been easier had the family allowed the postmortem of his dead body.