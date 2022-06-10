Aamir Liaquat’s funeral to be held after Friday prayers

PTI lawmaker and television host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who passed away on Thursday afternoon, is expected to be buried today in the courtyard of Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s tomb in Karachi.

Aamir’s family has said that his final rites will be performed and his funeral will be offered after Friday prayers.

Bushra, Aamir’s first wife, shared details of the televangelist’s funeral on Twitter.

She said that the prayers will be offered at the Jamia Masjid at Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s Shrine at 2pm after Friday prayers.

It will be followed by his burial, which will take place in the vicinity of Abdullah Shah Ghazi.

No autopsy

She further stated that that Aamir’s children have decided against conducting an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death of their father.

“Ahmed Aamir and Duaa-e-Aamir have taken the decision to not have the body go through a postmortem and his body will be taken to its final destination in peace and calm,” she added.

“May Allah forgive him (Aamir), bless the departed soul and have mercy upon him granting him the highest rand in Jannah,” the televangelist’s wife prayed for the departed soul.

Ahmed reached mortuary

Meanwhile, the youngest child of Aamir, Ahmed, who was living in London for studies, reached Friday afternoon the mortuary, run by welfare organization, Chhipa. The family was waiting for his arrival for the funeral prayers.

Police asks the family to approach court

Sindh police, on the other hand, have told the morgue not to hand over Dr Aamir Liaquat’s body to anyone after multiple people came forward claiming the body.

Instead, it ordered the mortuary to hand over the body to the Brigade Police Station.

Aamir Liaquat dies at 50

Aamir’s final resting place

As per his wishes, Aamir is expected to be buried next to his father Sheikh Liaquat Hussain and mother Mehmooda Sultana at one of the three graveyards located inside Abdullah Shah Ghazi’s tomb shrine in Karachi.

In this regards, preparations began at the shrine late on Thursday for Aamir’s burial.

Caretakers and undertakers at the tomb started digging and fortifying the grave.

Read more: Why Aamir Liaquat’s family refused an autopsy?

Although people are allowed to attend the funeral, no one, except for the family and selected people, will be allowed inside the graveyard where the 50-year-old will be laid to rest.

Sudden death

According to the police, Aamir’s condition suddenly deteriorated on Thursday morning. His staff rushed him to the Aga Khan University Hospital after finding him lying motionless in his bedroom. Doctors at the hospital examined Aamir and pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Who else is buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard?

Other famous personalities who are buried in the compound of Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine include:

• Allama Shah Ahmed Noorani of JUP

• Sultana Mehmood, mother of PTI leader Aamir Liaquat Hussain

• Shaikh Liaquat, former MQM MNA and father of Aamir Liaquat

• Prof Karrar Hussain, father of Taj Haider, PPP leader

• Shireen Jinnah, sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah & Fatima Jinnah

• Khursheed Ahmed, famous Na’at Khawun

• Omer Sharif, legendary comedian

Televangelist to the politician

The lawmaker was born on July 5, 1971, in Karachi, to politician Sheikh Liaquat Hussain and columnist Mahmooda Sultana.

Aamir started his career as a news anchor in 2001 and rose to fame for hosting a religious programme, Aalim Online, at a private TV channel. It spawned a career as a televangelist which lasted for over two decades.

Read more: Television moments that defined Aamir Liaquat’s career

In 2002, he contested his first election as a key leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement for the parliamentary constituency of NA-249 in Karachi. He was inducted into Shaukat Aziz’s cabinet as the Minister of State for Religious Affairs.

It wasn’t until August 2016 that he parted ways with the party. He later joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2018 and was elected as an MNA from Karachi in the general elections while contesting on a PTI ticket.

However, soon, differences emerged between Aamir and other PTI leaders. This manifested fully during the no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan in April 2022.