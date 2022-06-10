Budget 2022-23, Aamir Liaquat’s funeral, Pakistan vs West Indies

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Friday, June 10, 2022:

‘Tough budget’

In the midst of political upheaval and economy in the freefall, the coalition government will present the federal budget worth more than Rs 9.5 trillion for the fiscal year 2022-23 in the National Assembly today (Friday). Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail will present the budget.

Tax revenue is expected to be Rs 7,255 billion while non-tax revenue is expected to be around Rs 1,626 billion in the budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The government, on the other hand, has released the Pakistan Economic Survey for the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22. The economic survey, which provides key indicators about the performance of the government, shows that Pakistan achieved Gross Domestic Product (GDP) targets across all sectors.

Miftah has slammed the PTI-government for laying “landmines and balance-of-payment crisis.

Aamir Liaquat dies at 50

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MNA and television host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain who passed away Thursday afternoon will be buried in the courtyard of Abdullah Shah Gazi’s tomb in Karachi.

The preparation of his grave started in the tomb next to the graves of his father Sheikh Liaquat Hussain and mother Mehmooda Sultana. He is survived by two children, Dua and Ahmed and had married thrice.

K-IV Route Map

PAKvsWI second ODI

Following the 5-wicket defeat in the first ODI, West Indies look to regroup and face Pakistan in the second ODI in Multan today at 4pm. Pakistan captain Babar Azam scored a magnificent ton as Pakistan beat West Indies in the first ODI played in Multan on Wednesday.

Chasing a fighting 306-run target, the Men in Green crossed the winning line with five wickets in hand and four balls remaining in their innings.

PTI demands investigation following Maqsood’s death

PTI leaders have demanded an “open investigation” to ascertain the cause of the death of the Sharif family’s former employee Malik Maqsood Ahmed, popularly known as “Maqsood Chaprasi”, a key suspect in a money laundering case involving Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The death certificate, which SAMAA TV had access to, said the 49-year-old died on June 7. According to SAMAA TV’s reporter Asim Naseer, Maqsood died of a natural cause as per the postmortem report, he had access to, rebuffing the media reports that he was killed.

Parliament passes NAB, electoral reforms bills

The joint session of the Parliament Thursday passed the bills to amend the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 and the Elections Act 2017.

The bills - Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2022 – were presented in the session after President Arif Alvi returned them to last week for “reconsideration.”