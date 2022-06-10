‘No letter, only discussion’: Russian diplomat on PTI’s ‘cheap oil’ agreement claim

A Russian diplomat in Pakistan has refuted former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claim that his government wrote a letter to Russia to buy oil at a discounted rate.

Addressing a press conference, Russian Counsel General in Karachi Andrey Fedorov said the proposal was discussed between the two parties, while categorically denying that any letter was written by the PTI government to Russia.

However, he said that Russia is willing to sell oil at a discounted rate to Pakistan and ready to negotiate a price

“We are ready to negotiate [on] the issue [and] the price … should be negotiated. But I want to say that when friends want to make a deal, they discuss and reach some agreement like friends and not business partner,” Fedorov said while talking to SAMAA TV.

He added that Russia consider Pakistan a friend and ready to “sit at the table” to reach an agreement.

Khan, since being ousted through a no-confidence motion in April, repeatedly claimed that his government was buying cheaper oil from Russia and had written a letter in this regard.

He added that the current government shelved the plan “on the US’ behest” as it would never approve of it.

Did Russian oil help India reduce petrol, diesel prices?

Last week, PTI leader and former energy minister Hammad Azhar said that the PTI government was all set to buy first consignment of Russian oil in April.

“We had initiated talks with them. Pakistan’s ambassador in Moscow, who is still there, was assigned the task and he approached Russia’s energy minister,” Azhar claimed.

His claim came in reply of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail’s statement that Russia never offered oil deal formally to Imran Khan’s government.

On June 1, Ismail, in an interview to CNN said Russia has never offered any oil officially, saying that Western sanctions have made importing oil from Moscow “impossible”.

“It hasn’t responded to the previous government’s letter seeking imports,” he said. “Regardless of this, the incumbent government has again asked both Moscow and Ukraine, whoever can, to export wheat to Pakistan.”

Miftah further maintained that Pakistan would surely consider if Russia offers oil at cheaper rates provided if there are no sanctions on oil trade with Russia. “We would be happy to buy wheat from them,” he added.