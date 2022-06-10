After Dua Zehra, Nimra Kazmi allowed to exercise free will

A day after the Sindh High Court (SHC) allowed Dua Zehra to exercise her free will, a judicial magistrate Thursday allowed another teenager Nimrah Kazmi to decide as to with whom she intends to reside and go along.

The cases of Zehra and Kazmi gained attention after it was alleged that the two girls were kidnapped from their homes in Karachi. Later, it was revealed that both girls married “out of their will.”

Kazmi was presented in the court Thursday to record her statement before the judge under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. In her statement, she said that she is 18 years old and married to Muhammad Najeeb Shahrukh out of her free will.

She added that she wants to go and live with her husband and not with her parents.

Shahrukh’s counsel alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party member Sindh Assembly Shehla Raza was pressurizing Kazmi who had been living in a shelter home on court’s order.

He added that Kazmi’s family was allowed to meet her, however Shahrukh and her family were not.

Zaheer Ahmed’s relatives released

In a separate case, a Karachi session court ordered the police to release 10 relatives of Zaheer Ahmed, the husband of Dua Zehra.

The accused, including Zaheer’s 80-year-old aunt were presented in the court Thursday.

The octogenarian woman broke into tear in front of the judge while narrating her ordeal.

She said her nephew used her SIM once to make a call and just because of that the police booked her in the case.

The court ordered her immediate release while the solemnizer of the Nikah Ghulam Mustafa and witness Ali Asghar has been sent on remand.

The case

On April 26, Kazmi’s parents filed a complaint with the Saudabad police station that their daughter went to work on April 20, but did not return home.

“My daughter had left home at around 9am to buy something from the local shop. Neighbours told me that some people pushed her into a vehicle and took her away,” her father told SAMAA TV.

She was later traced in Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan district where she had married a man named Najeeb Shahrukh, her Nikahnama and court documents obtained by SAMAA TV showed.

In a video statement, Nimra said that she came to DG Khan on April 17 and married Shahrukh on April 18. She said no one has kidnapped her and asked the media to remove all her videos and photos.

Earlier this month, SHC declared Kazmi was not abducted after a test conducted to determine her age revealed she was a teenager (17-18 years old). The court had directed the trial court to determine her age and make a decision on whether she send to her parents or the shelter home.

Kazmi’s parents, meanwhile, have rejected the medical report and decided to take legal action further.