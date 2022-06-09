Why Aamir Liaquat’s family refused an autopsy?

Popular television host and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain was found dead in his Karachi residence on Thursday afternoon. Never one to shy away from controversy in life, it followed him in death as well when his family refused to allow police and doctors to conduct an autopsy.

Aamir had been pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital where his staff had rushed him.

However, to ascertain how the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) national assembly member had died, and to proceed with other legal formalities prior to his burial, Aamir’s body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Police officials had told the media that they would endeavor to determine the cause of Aamir’s death through a forensic autopsy of his body.

At around 3:15pm, Aamir’s body was brought to the Accident and Emergency Department of JPMC. There, doctors started the process of postmortem examination with an electrocardiogram (ECG) to check the association of a sudden cardiac arrest.

The body was then moved to the mortuary for the autopsy.

Anticipating this, a large number of media representatives had started to gather outside the morgue.

However, the doors of the mortuary were closed after a team of Medico-Legal Officers (MLOs) arrived to perform the forensic autopsy. The police surgeon also arrived.

However, when the police surgeon told MLOs to start the examination, Aamir’s first wife, Bushra, came forward and stopped the MLOs from conducting the postmortem.

Doctors and police officials tried to convince her that an autopsy is a legal formality and is necessary to ascertain the cause of his death.

However, Bushra was adamant.

Officials with knowledge of what happened behind the closed doors said that Aamir’s wife repeatedly sought assurances that any findings of the postmortem examination will not be made public. Given that Aamir was a popular television host, there was bound to be immense curiosity surrounding the findings of the autopsy.

The police and medical officials told Bushra that while they will not disclose the autopsy report, they were duty-bound to submit their findings to their respective superiors.

With an airtight surety not forthcoming, Bushra refused to grant consent for the forensic autopsy.

The family later stated that they will wait for Aamir’s son, currently in London, to return to Karachi before deciding on a future course of action.

Nearly an hour after his body had arrived, Aamir and his family departed from JPMC. They shifted Aamir’s body to the morgue operated by Chhipa on Sharae Faisal. Ramzan Chhipa, who created the welfare voluntary rescue service, accompanied the body.