The story behind Pakistan’s balance of payment crisis

We may not be the richest nation on earth but our expenditures on imported food, fuel, and cars have created a balance of payment crisis that “dampened” the effects of 5.97% growth the country experienced in the fiscal year 2021-21, data released under the Pakistan Economic Survey indicated.

Pakistanis spent $2.8 billion dollars on edible oil from July to March in the outing fiscal year, over 48% higher than $1.909 billion in the same period the previous year.

In the same period, they doled out $487 million to enjoy their cup of tea — at least 12% higher than $435.1 million the previous year.

Pakistan paid 12% more for spices from $157 million in 2020-21 to $176 million in 2021-22.

And the expenditure on buying fuel for vehicles increased over 100%, with $10.977 billion spent in the first nine months of the outgoing fiscal year, compared to $5.471 billion for the same period last year.

Pakistan’s total spending on imports increased by $19.378 billion, or 49.31%, in the first nine months from $39.489 billion to $58.867. After generating a trade deficit of $19.378 billion in the first nine months the country pushed it up to around $57 billion by the year-end.

However, a closer examination of figures discloses that while Pakistan’s energy imports rose over 100%, the quantity citizens consumed registered only an increase of 20% and that the higher outflows resulted directedly from the higher oil prices.

The tea consumption increased only by 2% against a 12% increase in the import bill and people actually lost the spice in their life by 17% by cutting imports of spices by 22,993 metric tons (MT). Pakistan also managed to export $176.7 million worth of spices that it produced locally.

Since dry fruit prices dropped, people bought 16.7% more by paying 22.5% less. The total dry fruit imports stood at 77,902MT for the first nine months.

Edible oil is becoming expensive by the day and this reduced the consumption by 190,953MT, or 7.6%, in the first nine months, yet Pakistan ended up paying $2.325 billion, or 48% higher, on the account of rising global commodity prices.

Pakistan also ordered some ‘good’ imports in the form of textile machinery (63.6% increase), office machines (39.5% increase), agricultural machines (37.3% increase) and aircrafts, ships, and boats (42.7% increase). Since most of these machines are seen capital goods and aid in production, spending $5.56 billion on machinery group imports is not likely to hurt the economy.

Our imports of raw materials increased 34% from $7.16 billion to $10.944 billion in the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

In fully industrialized countries, growth in the import of raw materials is often a positive indicator but this was not the case for us in the outgoing fiscal year with reference to cotton. Pakistan is a cotton-growing country, yet it spent $1.205 billion on the import of raw cotton, at least 16.8% higher than the previous year. Pakistan was self-sufficient in cotton production until a few years ago.

The situation is likely to improve as cotton production increases in the country.

Pakistan also paid 50% more money for fertilizers when local factories could not meet the demand. At least $675 million were spent under this head in the first nine months of the fiscal year.

A similar case is the import of wheat which cost the country $795 million, around 19.1% less than the previous year, but a payment that could have been avoided since Pakistan had been a wheat exporting country in the past.

How exports, remittances helped

Pakistan’s exports in the first nine months could increase only 25% against the 49.1% increase in imports. The Basmati rice earned the country $1.7 billion, fruits and vegetables over $600 million, and meat $247 million. The largest share in exports came from the textile sector, which generated $14.242 billion for the country — other manufacturers contributed $2.9 billion.

The widening trade deficit “was partially financed by significant workers’ remittances” which have always supported in easing out the pressure of trade deficit of goods and services, the Pakistan Economic Survey said.

In the first nine months, remittances increased 7.1% from $21.436 billion to $22.952 billion.

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and the United States continued to be the top source of remittances for Pakistan.

“Though supportive measures helped in encouraging export performance during Jul-Mar FY2022. However, significant rise in imports bill due to broad-based surge in global commodity prices, COVID-19 vaccine imports, and demand-side pressures, all contributed in widening trade deficit by 55.5 percent (US$ 30.1 billion). Even ever-highest remittances of US$ 22.9 billion were unable to offset the highest trade deficit,” the Pakistan Economic Survey said.