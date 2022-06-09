WAPDA awards 3 contracts worth Rs98.5b for first phase of K-IV

The government on Thursday awarded another three contracts worth Rs98.5 billion in the first phase of constructing the long-awaited Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme – also known as the K-IV water supply project.

The project is aimed at supplying some 260 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to the megalopolis of Karachi.

The contracts were awarded in a ceremony at the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Mega Hydel Projects Complex on Thursday. Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Shah oversaw as WAPDA general manager (south) and K-IV project director along with representatives of the contractors signed the requisite contract documents.

Constructed in segments

The project director, while giving a briefing on the project, said that phase-I of the K-IV project will be constructed in segments spanning at least three districts of the province including Thatta, Malir and Karachi West and will supply 260 MGD of water to Karachi.

This phase, he said, has a project concept-I worth Rs126.5 billion, and will be constructed through eight packages. Of these packages, he said that they have awarded two in the past and the three awarded today brings this number to five. The remaining three packages, he said, are expected to be awarded in the next 10 days.

The first phase of K-IV is scheduled to be completed in October 2023, the official said. He added that two contractors have been mobilized and construction on the project is set to commence in the first week of July.

Individual packages

The three contracts awarded on Thursday include a project for building pressurized water transmission pipelines and allied works from RD-0 to RD-64+200 worth Rs52.71 billion.

Similarly, a contract for building pressurized water transmission pipelines and allied works from RD-64+200 to RD 111+700 is worth Rs28.846 billion.

The last contract awarded was for a turnkey contract of a pumping station (civil, electrical and mechanical works) engineering procurement and construction (EPC) worth Rs.17.40 billion.

Minister hopes timelines will be met

Earlier, Shah said that K-IV was a vital project for Karachi and that it will help address the water supply issues in the city.

Khursheed Shah looks on as the contract for three packages of phase one of K-IV is signed at WAPDA. PHOTO: WAPDA

Expressing his satisfaction with WAPDA’s efforts to streamline the project and hoped that the project will be completed per identified timelines.

WAPDA Chairman Naveed Asghar Chaudhry, WAPDA Member (Water) Javed Latif, WAPDA Member (Power) Jamil Akhtar and representatives of the consultants and the construction firms concerned also attended the ceremony.