South Korea to provide Pakistan with $1b

Korea will provide cash-strapped Pakistan long term highly concessional financing worth $1 billion to fund various development projects, the government announced on Thursday.

The governments of Pakistan and Korea signed a framework arrangement in Islamabad. The signing ceremony was attended by Federal Economic Affairs Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, while Economic Affairs Division Secretary Mian Asad Hayaud Din, South Korean Ambassador Suh Sang Pyo signed the arrangement.

Under the four year arrangement – from 2022-26 - Korea will provide long-term highly concessional financing to Pakistan to execute various development projects in the health, communication, agriculture, and energy sectors.

There will also be a special focus on development projects in the information technology sector.

Sadiq appreciated the cooperation extended by Korea for development projects in Pakistan. He further reiterated the importance of technical and economic cooperation in the field of IT.

Suh hoped that this framework arrangement will be instrumental in backing up the economic policies and initiatives being pursued by the new government of Pakistan.

He added that Korea will extend all possible cooperation for economic development of Pakistan.