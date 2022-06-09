Missed targets: No option but to buy expensive food

From being self-sufficient in wheat, Pakistan today is in the deficit for wheat and will likely have to import around 3 million metric tons of wheat, at exorbitant rates, this fiscal year to ensure that people do not go hungry. It is expected that prices of wheat, and thus flour, are likely to increase.

The move will likely further burden the dwindling foreign exchange reserves of the country.

This was disclosed in the Economic Survey issued by the government on Thursday. The survey, which provides a comprehensive report on the state of the economy, showed that so far this year, some 26.394 million metric tons of wheat had been produced so far this year, a year on year decrease of 3.9%. However, it is still 3 million metric tons short of the country need of 28.90 million metric tons (MMT) for the 2021-22 season.

In the last fiscal year, 2020-21, around 27.464 MMT of wheat had been produced, an increase of 8.8% over the previous year.

The curious thing is that the per hectare yield did not change all that much over the past two years with current yield just 1.9% down from the previous year, while it was up 4.5% in the fiscal year 2020-21.

This was despite the fact that the government increased the minimum support price for wheat to Rs2,200 for every 40 kilogram bag this year to align with the cost of production.

Poor yield

One reason offered by the survey for the lower production of wheat was the reduced area over which wheat was cultivated.

“Wheat production declined due to decline in area sown,” the survey said. Other issues which impacted yield included a shortfall in irrigation water and drought conditions at sowing.

Furthermore, reduced fertilizers off take and a heat wave in March and April also impacted wheat production.

It further said that due to the high fertilizer prices and drought in some parts of the country, led to the missed wheat production targets.

Bound to import

Noting that wheat is a strategic crop, the survey said that any shortfall in its production can create an awkward situation leading to political uncertainty, significant drainage of foreign reserves, rise in prices of wheat flour and pocket shortages in vulnerable areas.

This wheat will undoubtedly have to be imported.

While launching the Economic Survey on Thursday, Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail suggested that the likely source of this wheat was Russia.

The survey said that last year, imports from Russia and Ukraine contributed 77.3% of total wheat imports, 19.3% of total pulses imports, and 10.4% of total oilseed imports in the country.

Inflation vortex

With Russia still at war with Ukraine, it means that prices of these essential commodities have been driven to their highest-ever levels while stocks are in short supply. Moreover, inputs have become more costly too.

While Pakistan may not import fertilizer, the increased cost of production domestically, the prices of both fertilizer and fuel from other sources have skyrocketed due to the war.

As a result, it is expected to lead to compound inflation in the price of wheat in the market.

If it wishes to eat, Pakistan will have to swallow the bitter pill and import these commodities irrespective of the expense they may incur.