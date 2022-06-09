West Bengal CM Banerjee wants BJP leaders arrested for blasphemous comments

The Chief Minister of Indian State of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has condemned the hate speech against Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by the leaders of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and demanded their immediate arrest.

In a series of tweets Thursday, Banerjee said the remarks were “resulting in not only spread of violence, but also division of the fabric of the country”.

“I condemn the recent heinous and atrocious hate speech remarks by a few disastrous BJP leaders, resulting in not only spread of violence, but also division of the fabric of the country, leading to disturbance of peace and amity,” she tweeted.

Banerjee demanded the immediate arrest of the accused BJP leaders “in the interest of safeguarding the secular heritage and unity of the country and for the peace of mind of the people.”

She also appealed people of “all races, religions and communities” to maintain peace “in the greater good of the common man”.

Earlier this month, the remarks made by BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma describing the Prophet Mohammed’s relationship with his youngest wife have sparked a furor among Muslims. She made the remarks during a televised debate last month.

After her remarks led to condemnation from Muslim countries, the BJP took action against Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, who were stripped of their party’s primary membership.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, has registered two FIRs that name several people.

We have registered two FIRs under appropriate sections on the basis of social media analysis against those trying to disrupt public tranquility & inciting people on divisive lines, Delhi police tweeted.

Reaction

The remarks led to widespread anger in the Middle East, with various countries summoning New Delhi’s envoy and a Kuwaiti supermarket removing Indian products.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other countries in the region, as well as the influential Al-Azhar University in Cairo, have condemned the comments by a spokeswoman for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, who has since been suspended.

Qatar demanded that India apologise for the “Islamophobic” comments, as India’s Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu visited the gas-rich Gulf state in a bid to bolster trade.

Iran followed Qatar and Kuwait by summoning the Indian ambassador to protest in the name of “the government and the people”, state news agency IRNA said late on Sunday.

Al-Azhar University, one of Islam’s most important institutions, said the comments were “the real terrorism” and “could plunge the entire world into deadly crisis and wars”.

The Saudi-based Muslim World League said the remarks could “incite hatred”, while Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque called them a “heinous act”.

The United Arab Emirates also condemned the remarks, saying they were “contrary to moral and humanitarian values and principles.”

The UAE’s foreign ministry underlined the “need for respecting religious symbols… and countering hate speech”, state news agency WAM reported.