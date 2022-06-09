Karachi students promote peace through arts and music

Sidra was scared to express her opinions in her university classroom, where she saw some students threatening to “teach their professor a lesson” for disrespecting Islam.

All the professor did was discuss how being violent goes against the practices of Islam. A simple opinion caused some students to share hate sentiments against their teacher. Sidra, 20, wishes for universities to be safe spaces where one can share their opinions without fear of becoming the victims of violent extremism.

Universities prepare young people to become responsible members of society and teach them the necessary skills to traverse the challenges of adult life. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always happen. Some students get involved in extremist activities and get brainwashed by radicals.

There is a growing trend of radicalism in educational institutes. Some even say that universities are becoming a breeding ground for terrorists. But that is an overgeneralization. To prevent students from going to the dark side, peacebuilding initiatives are necessary. They help deradicalize students and encourage them to focus on arts and music, and resolve conflict through dialogue and discussion.

The Student Festival is one such event that celebrates peace narratives in universities and showcases the talent of young individuals. The event aims to encourage student participation in university societies and to reach their work to wider communities. The organizers wish to create a peace network consisting of different societies of universities.

“Through large scale student festivals, students will not only receive the opportunity to display their achievements but also highlight social issues related to violent extremism and promoting peacebuilding values to a larger audience,” said Muhammad Faheem, peace leader and CEO Of Mehrdar Art And Production.

The festival was organised by Mehrdar team at Karachi’s Art Council on May 28 and 29. It was a mini-retreat for artists and creative students who wanted a platform to display their work. The event also educated young individuals on the importance of peace initiatives. Over 3,000 students and community members from different institutions attended the event.

Film and documentary screenings, art activities, theatre performances, poetry sessions, standup comedy, and live music concerts were the highlight of the Student Festival. There were also some inspiring debates and educational panel sessions, in which educationalists and activists participated.

Faheem expressed his disappointment over the lack of opportunities for students to display their projects and innovative ideas on public platforms. “A majority of the students don’t have access to training or experience in designing, planning and executing large-scale public events to celebrate peaceful narratives,” he added. He also discussed the situation of violent extremism in educational institutes. “For the last decade, Pakistan has seen an increase in reported incidents of violent attacks connected to students from universities across Pakistan.

This indicates the penetration of violent extremism influence on university campuses and a rise in ideological support for hate and divisive narratives amongst the student body, leading to multiple instances of violent extremism and instability within and outside of university campuses,“ Faheem added.

The growing instability has led to a lack of student engagement in progressive activities, turning universities into spaces where diverse ideas and discourse are not entertained, he said.

Muneeba, a graduate of NED university shared why such events are important. “These kinds of events should take place on a smaller scale too, such as workshops or gathering of people from different universities to sit together and take part in discussions and activities.”

She was delighted to meet new people from diverse cultures and learn about their perspectives. “Being a panellist, I talked about cultural diversity. It was not easy to speak and I was quite nervous at first, but speaking in a crowd full of people from different cultures was game-changing.”

She added that such discussions can educate students and prevent prejudice againt people of different backgrounds.

Roshail, a student of Karachi University, wishes there are more events where students of different institutions interact with each other without any discrimination. “There are far more important things in our lives apart from academics, such as community building, ensuring peace, levelling up skills, and networking,” he said.

“Studies and entering corporate life won’t help much if you neglect all your other skills and stop contributing to the community,” he added.

The student organizers attended a one-day training session on capacity building. The goal of the session was to support, mentor, and empower students and enable them to gain practical skills in implementing large-scale events.

The training session was conducted by peace practitioners and trainers, Basit Ali, Fatima Brohi, Maria Taqdees, and Sarfaraz Hussain. It focused on project management and building resilience of students in socio-cultural mediums to effectively promote peace-building values on campus and in communities.

Over 80 student organizers helped in making the event a success. These students came from different universities in Sindh and Punjab, including the University of Karachi, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University Lyari, SZABIST, Newports, NED University, the Usman Insitute of Technology, Bahauddin Zakariya University, and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

The incidents of violent extremism involving university students are a historic occurrence in Pakistan. The cases of violent clashes and recruitments of students by jihadists are increasing on university campuses.

Saad Aziz, a graduate of IBA, was one of the perpetrators of sectarian killings. In 2015, he confessed to the murder of human activist Sabeen Mahmud due to “religious reasons”. He is one of the examples of the educated youth of Pakistan involved in VE.

It is important to focus on peace narratives to put an end to such attacks and to teach the youth about the importance of arts and music and how they can make their lives and society free from violence and hatred.

Sabrina Bhatti is a freelance journalist with a penchant for covering human rights issues. She tweets @SabrinaRBhatti

This article does not reflect the views of the organization