Unsung hero: Quetta man drives burning oil tanker for 3km to avert tragedy

It was an ordinary day in the life of Muhammad Faisal, an oil tanker driver responsible for transporting thousands of liters of oil from the depot to fuel pumps around Quetta.

On June 8, he drove a tanker laden with 44,000 liters of petrol. His objective was to unload the tanker at a filling station on Quetta’s Qambarani Road.**

Once there, Faisal got out of the truck and began unloading the petrol into the station’s underground tanks.

Suddenly, there was a flash and a fire started. Within the blink of an eye the tanker was engulfed in flames.

While others ran in the other direction to save their lives, Faisal sprinted towards the cockpit of the burning tanker.

He got into the driving seat and drove the tanker away from the petrol station, which was located in a densely populated area.

A video which was posted on social media soon after the incident, showed the tanker covered in flames speeding away.

Faisal drove the truck for almost three kilometers to a deserted stretch of the road before bailing on the tanker.

Talking to SAMAA TV, he said that he acted on his instinct. “I thought that even if my life is lost, it is fine as long as lives of others can be saved [by driving the truck away].”

Saeed Shahwani, the owner of the petrol station, where Faisal was unloading, said that the driver had acted heroically to save thousands of people from certain danger.

Watch what Faisal had to say about the entire incident in the video below: