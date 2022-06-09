Nepra jacks up electricity price for Karachi consumers

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) Thursday approved a major hike in the electricity prices for K-Electric consumers on the account of Fuel Charge Adjustments (FCA).

According to the Nepra, the tariff has been raised by Rs6.49 on account of FCA for the months of July 2021 to September 2021. The tariff would be further hiked by Rs1.33 on account of FCA for the months of January 2021 to March 2021

The Nepra has sent the summary to the federal government to increase the prices. After the government issues the notification, the charges would be added to the consumers’ bill for the following month.

On June 2, Nepra raised the tariff for residential and commercial consumers, sans Karachi, by a whopping Rs7.91 per kilowatt-hour, or per unit.

The average tariff has been increased from Rs16.91 to Rs24.84 per unit.

The hike has been allowed on the account of falling Pakistani rupee, rising fuel costs over due capacity charges to the IPPs.