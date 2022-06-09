WATCH: PTI women protesters enter Parliament House premises amid joint session

The female activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday evening barged into the Parliament House premises in Islamabad as they protest against the NAB Ordinance and Election Reforms Bill.

The protesters included the female MNAs of PTI, who recently resigned from their seats and their resignations are yet to be approved, and other party activists. The demonstrators chanted slogans against the incumbent government and held placards.

Videos show PTI MNAs Aliya Hamza Malik and Kanwal Shauzab as well as other activists try scaling the main gate of the Parliament.

The female protesters later managed to get inside the premises after the law enforcement agencies opened the gate.

A heavy contingent of Islamabad Police and Paramilitary Rangers are also present on the site to prevent the access of the demonstrators inside the Parliament building.

Notably, the joint session of the Parliament is underway at the moment during which the National Accountability Ordinance (Amendment) 2022, and the Election Reforms Bill will be approved.