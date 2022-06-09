Names of Dua Zehra’s 10 in-laws discarded from case

A judicial magistrate of Karachi on Thursday ordered the release of Dua Zehra’s brother-in-law and other family members while dismissing their names from the case.

The police had arrested 10 family members of Zaheer Ahmed, Dua Zehra’s husband, from Punjab, claiming them to be accomplices.

They included Zaheer’s brother and relatives including maternal aunt Fida Bibi.

As reported by Irfan ul Haque, the family and relatives of Zaheer Ahmed were presented before a judicial magistrate in Karachi City Court. Dua Zehra’s father Mehdi Kazmi also attended the hearing.

Emotional scenes were witnessed during the hearing when Fida Bibi couldn’t control her emotions and cried before the court that she had nothing to do in the matter.

“My son-in-law used my mobile sim instead of his number owing to which I and my son were arrested,” she pleaded before the court.

However, the police maintained that Zaheer had moved to Fida Bibi’s house after fleeing Karachi, adding that all suspects were apprehended after examination of call records.

After hearing arguments, the judicial magistrate ordered the release of 10 family members along with the removal of their names from the case.

The court however sent the Nikah Khawan Ghulam Mustafa and witness Ali Asghar to jail on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, Dua and her husband would be presented before the Lahore High Court (LHC) on June 10.

On Wednesday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday granted Dua Zehra complete liberty of living with any person of her choice and ruled that there were inadequate evidence to term Dua’s missing a kidnapping attempt.