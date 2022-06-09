Aamir Liaquat Hussain: From earthly to the heavenly

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who passed away in Karachi on Thursday afternoon, was a household name. Having ruled the airwaves for the better part of two decades as a televangelist and host, he was also a magnet for notoriety which he unabashedly embraced.

The 50-year-old spent a career in the media. He started off working in different newspapers and television (TV) channels.

Later, he transitioned to be in front of the camera as a host for the religious program Aalim Online. But his star really began to rise when he started hosting Ramadan transmissions which, one way or the other, were always the subject of discussion on media.

Aamir realized early on that controversies would become a major driver of his stock and he embraced them completely.

Be it hot-mic gaffes or doing the outrageous on screen such as giving away babies, or criticizing his competitors; Aamir always found a way to remain in the news and with it, garner a massive fan base.

Having become a household name due to the success of his television exploits, he translated the popularity into votes and joined politics in 2002, rising quickly to serve as a federal minister.

As much as he remained in the news for his on-screen antics, Aamir saw his personal life become controversial as well. He ended up having married thrice, with the second and third not only the cause of great controversy but also grief to Aamir.

Let’s take a glimpse at his journey from an ordinary man to being the most sought-after figure.