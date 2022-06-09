Television moments that defined Aamir Liaquat’s career

Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who passed away in Karachi on Thursday afternoon, was a popular name in the TV industry of Pakistan who, through his antics, also chose to became controversial.

Of all the crowns that he ended up wearing, his most prized crown would have been the undisputed king and pioneer of Ramadan transmissions in the country.

With a penchant for over the top content, Aamir Liaquat never shied away from doing whatever was necessary to keep the crowd engaged during marathon transmissions, some of which used to last for several hours at its peak.

What this translated into was a stream of content where he would indulge in the outrageous on more than one occasion.

We have gathered a selection of videos that proved to be a ‘slingshot’ to stardom for Aamir and are perhaps how people remember him the most today.

Aam khaega aam?

Nagin dance

‘Slippery’ race

Wah, wah, wah

Ghalib film

Dozing during a live show