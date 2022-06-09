Pakistan rupee gains against the US dollar

The Pakistani rupee gained 75 paisas, or 0.37%, in the interbank market on Thursday, a day after posting a major recovery of about Rs1.3 on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the US dollar closed at 200.77 from Rs201.52 in the interbank market, according to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan.

The trading session on Wednesday witnessed phenomenal volatility when the rupee first gained as much as Rs3 but then lost steam.

The swing was caused by speculative trading that has bogged down the value of the rupee, reported SAMAA Money’s Wakil-ur-Rehman.

More to follow…