Aamir Liaquat was suffering from ‘severe depression’, says cousin

The dissident leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and television host Aamir Liaquat Hussain was allegedly suffering from severe depression in the weeks leading up to his death.

The PTI lawmaker died suddenly on Thursday afternoon in Karachi before he was shifted to a private hospital. He was 50 years old.

Talking to SAMAA TV, Aamir’s maternal cousin said that the MNA was suffering from “severe depression”.

“His domestic problems were quite public,” he said, and requested everyone to pray for Aamir.

Aamir, he said, had distanced himself from all his relatives following a series of disturbing events in his personal life.

“He was deeply disturbed and was in a state of a shock, especially after his [most recent] videos went viral,” he said.

The PTI leader’s cousin added that Aamir used to often repeat the refrain that “he will be gone soon”.