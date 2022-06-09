Current govt to strive for sustainable growth, says Miftah

The federal government has released the Pakistan Economic Survey for the outgoing fiscal year 2021-22. The economic survey, which provides key indicators about the performance of the government, shows that Pakistan achieved Gross Domestic Product (GPD) targets across all sectors. However, federal ministers Miftah Ismail and Ahsan Iqbal have cautioned that the numbers should be taken with a pinch of salt as a widening current account deficit and a rising external debt overshadowed the nominal growth.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Mr. Miftah Ismail chaired the launching ceremony of the Economic Survey at the Pak Secretariat in Islamabad. He was flanked by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Power Minister Khurram Dastagir.

The numbers

In the outgoing year, Gross Product (GDP) has exceeded the target of 4.8% and has been recorded at 5.97%, postering growth in agriculture, industries, and services sectors.

The agricultural sector registered 4.4% growth against the target of 3.5%, while the industrial sector posted 7.2% growth against the target of 6.6%. Services sector recorded6.2% growth against the target set at 4.2%.

However, in the outgoing fiscal year, inflation stood at 11.1% against an 8% target while the trade deficit rose to $45 billion.

The higher current and development expenditures widened the fiscal deficit to 3.8% of in the first nine months of the financial ear (July-March) against 3.0% of the previous year.

The country missed the inflation target by a wide margin and inflation was recorded at 13.3% against the 8.8% during the same period last year in the July-May period.

Pakistan spent $17.03 billion on imports of energy – including crude oil, petroleum products and gas – from July to April compared to $US8.69 billion in the same period last year.

The total public debt ballooned to Rs44,366 billion by end of March 2022, with external debt recorded at Rs16,290 billion or $88.8 billion.

The economic survey reported Pakistan’s population to be at 224.78 million in 2021 of which 82.83 million live in urban areas and 141.96 in rural areas.

The new government to offer a sustainable growth

Miftah began by saying that Pakistan recorded 5.97% GDP in the outgoing fiscal year, which was higher than the target, but Pakistan faces a peculiar problem whenever GPP increased its current accounts deficit (CAD) becomes ‘out of control’ and this has happened again.

He said Pakistan registered record-high imports after 48% increase on year-on-year bases, compared to exports, which increased only 28%.

He said the new government would offer sustainable growth, which does not precipitate a current account deficit every time it records four or five percent growth.

The finance minister said that the growth must be inclusive, but unfortunately in the past, the rich have been getting incentives, which led to higher imports.

When a rich man spent he increases imports, while a poor buy only the essential of flour and pulses, he said.

The minister said the government would focus on an export-oriented industry.

Miftah said that if the PTI government had signed a long-term energy contract during the pandemic, the country would not have faced the situation it was facing and would not have been importing energy at higher costs.

The finance minister said that Sheikh Rasheed admitted that Imran Khan laid economic landmines for the next government, but the landmines were hurting the state of Pakistan, not just the political parties.

Speaking about the government’s performance in the first nine months of the outgoing fiscal year, Miftah claimed that economic indicators went red in all aspects.

He challenged PTI’s narrative about Covid-19 affecting Pakistan’s economy and said that during covid, countries rolled over Pakistan’s debt and offered aid, but as soon as the economy opened Pakistan’s CAD increased.

In 2017-18, when the PML-N government left tax-to-GDP stood at 11.1%, but the PTI failed to achieve that target in each of its three years in power according to the older base year (2005), Miftah said.

The finance minister said that a big reason for Pakistan’s deficit was interest on the foreign debt and the country would pay Rs3900 billion under this head.

Pakistan to pay Rs3.9 trillion in interest on loans

He said the Imran Khan government posted negative growth in the second year in power.

Miftah also said that Pakistan would receive $3.2 billion from China in a few days.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that it must be noted that after the government set growth targets, it changed the base year to show higher growth and this must be reflected in reporting about the budget.

He said under the PTI government public sector investment shrunk and in Pakistan when public sector investment goes down, private sector investment also contracts.

Iqbal said that for FY2020-21 the PTI government set Rs900 billion for PSDP but eventually reduced it to Rs700 billion. And by the time the PML-N took power in April, it had shrunk to Rs550 billion.

He said that when the PMLN left in 2018, the country’s defense and development budgets were equal at Rs1.1 trillion and the defense budget was not increased by cutting the PSDP since the country saw a growth under the PML-N.

He said Pakistan’s economic stability was as important as the defense spending and the country needed to spend on the youth. Otherwise, the result would be the same that it saw in Karachi where an MPhil student, mother of two children, blew herself up, Ahsan Iqbal.

The planning minister said that Pakistan was on the path to growth in 2018 when an exit was taken and now the country was being put back on track.

Both Miftah and Ahsan said that Imran Khan announced subsidies on petrol and diesel but there was no money in the kitty allocated under these heads.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the current government sacrificed its ‘political capital’ by rising petrol prices.

He criticized the PTI government for cutting the PSDP budget saying that the PML-N never resorted to such an option even when the country carried out nuclear tests.

The minister said Pakistan needs Rs2,000 billion in development allocation to overcome the challenges it faced.

He said Bangladesh which succeeded from Pakistan, proudly said on its 50th anniversary that it had left Pakistan behand on every economic indicator.

Iqbal said that the planning ministry was going to convene a national turnaround conference where over 1,000 stakeholders from across the country and a reform agenda would be formulated for every sector. For this the government would depend on skilled, intelligent Pakistanis working in private sectors, academia and overseas Pakistan, he said.

The minister said that human resource development for the first priority of the government.

Budget for the Higher Education Commission increased by 67%.

Ahsan said that the government has increased the budget for the Higher Education Commission 67% from the revised target of Rs26.3 billion to Rs44.2 billion.

Similarly, the government is prioritizing CPEC, which was hurt by the previous government, he said.

The ML-1 Railway project was also neglected and the track has deteriorated causing increased accidents, the minister said.

Iqbal said that the government would also focus on special economic zones because, under the PTI, no work started on 5 out of 9 zones.

He discussed several projects and allocations for the youth and the least developed parts of the country.

The planning minister said that in the upcoming budget, with the approval of the National Economic Council, which met on Wednesday, the government was reversing the devaluation of the approval powers for development projects.

The previous government devolved approval powers of Rs2 billion opening a floodgate of important and unnecessary projects and the country did not have funds, he said.

In the next budget, the approval authority for DDWP is being reduced from Rs2 billion to Rs1 billion and for CDWP from Rs10 billion to Rs7 billion. Projects above this threshold would be sent to ECNEC to improve allocations, Iqbal said.

Power Minister Khurram Dastagir said that the previous government had stopped buying fuel for power plants in December 2021 and this led to an energy crisis by April.

He said the circular debt for the power sector increased 10% to Rs2467 billion under the PTI government, which never made a serious effort to address the issue.

The minister said that the previous PML-N government focused on increasing generation capacity and the PTI later criticized it increasing generation capacity beyond the then needs of the country.

In response to questions from reporters, Miftah said that there was no truth in reports that the government had stopped payments to IPP.

He said talks with the IMF were still ongoing.

Miftah also said that growth through agriculture and industry would not have led to a high current account deficit.

He defended the government’s decision to increase the salaries and pension of government employees, saying it was unfair to not give a raise given around 15% inflation.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the current government had inherited an overheated economy and that allowing such growth would result in consolidation problems.

The planning minister defended the policy of offering capacity charges to the Chinese power companies saying that back then no country was ready to invest in Pakistan and the Pakistani nation had to pay capacity charges because the economy was “made to crash.”

What is Pakistan Economic Survey

Pakistan Economic Survey contains data on the performance of the various sectors of the economy including Agriculture, Industry, and Services.

It also highlights the performance of other sectors like energy, capital market, health, education, transport and communication, inflation, trade and payments, public debt, population, climate change, and social protection.