Dania Shah ‘shocked’ on ex-husband Aamir Liaquat’s sudden demise

The sudden demise of PTI lawmaker Aamir Liaquat Husain Thursday afternoon left everyone shocked including his third ex-wife Dania Shah.

As the death news of the controversial yet popular TV host surfaced on media, Syeda Dania Shah, who had bitter relations with Aamir Liaquat leading to filing of a khula by her only after a couple of months of marriage, took to her Twitter account to express that she was ‘astounded’ on hearing the news about her ex-husband.

“Life is so unpredictable…We desire something, plan something and get something else …. #amirliaquat,” Dania wrote on her official Twitter handle.

In another tweet, Dania also prayed for the departed soul writing, “May Allah forgive him but this is really Shocking. #amirliaquat”

A few weeks earlier, Dania accused her ex-spouse Aamir of ‘vile acts’ and termed it a reason behind filing a divorce. However, after recrimination, Aamir Liaquat ‘forgave’ his third wife and announced leaving Pakistan.