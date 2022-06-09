Mohammad Hasnain cleared to bowl again in international cricket

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced that pacer Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling action has been found to be legal as he is cleared to bowl in the international cricket again.

He was suspended from bowling at international level after biomechanical testing confirmed his action was illegal, the country’s cricket board said in February. Hasnain was reported for a suspect action during a stint with the Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash Twenty20 league last season.

The board made the announcement in a press release stating that the amount of elbow extension in the reassessment was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

“As such, he can now resume bowling in all forms of cricket, which includes domestic cricket worldwide,” read the statement.

Hasnain underwent reassessment of his bowling action on 21 May at the ICC’s accredited testing centre in Lahore and the report was again verified by the Cricket Australia’s independent experts, as required under the ICC regulations.

Under the International Cricket Council rules, an illegal bowling action is one in which the bowler’s elbow extension exceeds 15 degrees.

Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques accused Hasnain of “chucking” during a Big Bash match, telling him “nice throw, mate” at one stage.

The umpires reported his action, which was later assessed in Lahore.

Hasnain is a promising fast bowler who has so far played 18 Twenty20 internationals and eight one-day internationals for Pakistan.