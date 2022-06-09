Aamir Liaquat passes away in Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MNA and television host Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain who passed away Thursday afternoon will be buried in the courtyard of Abdullah Shah Gazi’s tomb in Karachi, SAMAA TV reported.

The preparation of his grave have started in the tomb next to the graves of his father Sheikh Liaquat Hussain and mother Mehmooda Sultana.

The 50-year-old was found motionless in his bedroom by his driver. He was subsequently rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor upon his arrival.

He is survived by two children, Dua and Ahmed. He had married thrice.

According to District East SSP Sardar Abdul Raheem Shirazi, Aamir’s driver called a rescue team (Chhipa) and informed them that he was unresponsive.

“A rescue team took him to the Aga Khan University Hospital where doctors verbally pronounced him dead,” the SSP said.

Raheem maintained that they had not seen any “mark of violence” on Aamir’s body, adding that the police will be moving his body for a postmortem exam to ascertain the actual cause of his death.

“A team of the Crime Scene Unit has reached Aamir’s house to gather evidence,” he said, adding that some banned substances, including alcohol and cocaine, had been discovered in his house.

Police investigation

The crime scene unit of the police visited Hussain’s house and collected evidence. According to the police, his two servants have been taken into custody and their statements were recorded.

The police has not yet made any arrests and said that further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death.

The police officials said determining the cause of his death would have been easier had the family allowed the postmortem of his dead body. However, he family refused, and moved his dead body to a morgue.

Political history

While he became a household name in the country thanks to his exploits on television, he also represented the public in the parliament.

He served as a national assembly lawmaker from 2002 to 2007 as a key leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

It wasn’t until August 2016 when he parted ways with the party. He later joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in 2018 and was elected as an MNA from Karachi in the general elections while contesting on a PTI ticket.

However, soon, differences emerged between Aamir and other PTI leaders. This manifested fully during the no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan in April 2022.

Rising to fame

Liaquat rose to fame for hosting a religious programme, Aalim Online. It spawned a career as a televangelist which lasted for over two decades.

Read also: Television moments that defined Aamir Liaquat’s career

Aamir was best known as a television host and was featured three times on the list of the 500 most influential Muslims in the world. He was born on July 5, 1972, in Karachi and had solemnized three marriages, which all ended up in separation.

NA session adjourned

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf abruptly halted the ongoing session following Aamir’s demise and adjourned the session till June 9, 5pm.

‘Life is unpredictable’

Reacting to the news, his third wife, Dania Shah, took to Twitter and said “life is unpredictable”.

After Dania filed for cancellation of marriage on May 7 in Bhawalpur’s Family Court, Aamir had decided to “leave Pakistan forever” following some alleged videos, featuring him in compromising positions, were posted online and went viral.

Condolences pour in

Immediately after the news broke, condolences started pouring in from all walks of life. President Dr Arif Alvi expressed deep grief and sorrow at Liaquat’s sudden death.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed “shock and grief” and prayed for the departed soul.

“Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain led a dynamic life from journalism to politics. He proved his mettle in various fields of life from writing and speech,” Bilawal said.