Train rape case: Victim identifies two crew members as suspects

A woman, who was allegedly gang raped on a moving train by some of its crew, on Thursday identified two of the three suspects in court.

The victim identified the suspects during the hearing of the train gang rape case in the court of Karachi Judicial Magistrate South.

During the hearing, an identification parade of the suspects was conducted before the victim and asked to identify the suspects. The police presented some 10 suspects, including the three crew members and dummy suspects.

The victim, however, identified the suspects who had forced themselves upon her in the Zakaria Express on May 27.

The court incorporated the identification report as part of the case.

FIR of the case

In the first information report (FIR), the victim had told police that she married Shakeel and had two children. However, she had divorced Shakeel nearly seven months ago.

After the divorce, she said her ex-husband also took away both children.

F* said she boarded a train from Karachi and reached Muzaffargarh on May 26 to meet her children. After a day, she boarded a private, Karachi-bound train, from Muzaffargarh.

She said that the Zakaria Express officials said that she could purchase the ticket during her journey. F* boarded the train and paid Rs250 to a ticket-checker for the economy class.

After crossing Rohri station, the victim said another ticket-checker, who introduced himself as Zahid, came to her and asked her to come with him to the air-conditioned (AC) compartment where his supervisor, Aqib, was already present.

After a brief conversation between both crew members, Zahid left and Aqib also went outside the AC compartment and locked the door.

The victim said she was gang-raped by the in-charge and two ticket-checkers when the train was between Rohri and Hyderabad railway stations.

F* said Zahid then returned to the compartment and demanded more money for a seat in the AC compartment.

In response, the victim insisted that she wanted to return to her economy class seat as she did not have the money. This allegedly made Zahid furious, and he assaulted her and raped her.

The victim said after Zahid was done, Aqib also raped her followed by another man, which she can identify.

The victim said she narrated the entire incident to a security guard in the train who responded that he would complain against the crew in the Multan office.