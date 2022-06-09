Real Madrid, AS Monaco complete Tchouameni deal: report

Real Madrid and AS Monaco have signed the deal for Aurelien Tchouameni, renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano said on Wednesday.

The French international has been heavily linked with the Los Blancos this summer, after the 14-time Champions League winners missed out on Kylian Mbappe.

According to Fabrizio, the player will complete his complete the final part of his medical tests right after the game between France and Croatia.

Update on Aurelién Tchouaméni deal. It's finally signed between Real Madrid and Monaco, while Tchouaméni will complete the final part of his medical tests right after the game between France and Croatia. ⭐️🇫🇷 #RealMadrid



“Contracts are ready, just waiting for Tchouaméni to sign,” he added.

Earlier, PSG and others left the talks for the midfielder, after Tchouameni opted to settle in the Spanish capital.

After recent talks the Real Madrid camp was now confident to bring the 22-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Both clubs reached the verbal agreement over the deal a couple of days ago.

Last week, 48 hours were said to be crucial for the deal with the Los Blancos representatives were hopeful to get the ‘yes’ from Monaco in for the French international in that duration.

Real had reportedly made a huge offer of €85M plus add-ons for the midfielder and according to football journalist Fabrice Hawkins, both clubs reached a verbal agreement after the bid was made.

Tchouameni was instrumental for AS Monaco this season, making a total of 50 appearances, where he scored three goals and provided two assists.

He averages 2.9 interceptions per game, the highest for any player, in the Ligue 1 this season.

The 22-year-old is the perfect backup for Real Madrid’s Casemiro, especially considering the fact that the Los Blancos tend to struggle whenever the latter is injured or suspended.