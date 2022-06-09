Chaudhry brothers part ways over political differences

Pakistan Muslim League -Quaid (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi have decided to part ways due to political differences.

The sources said, Chaudhry Shujaat unsuccessfully tried to convince Pervaiz Elahi to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). When they couldn’t agree, the two leaders decided to part away.

Salik Hussain, the son of Chaudhry Shujaat, has also decided to join PML-N while Pervaiz’s son Moonis Elahi will support PTI.

Three of the five PML-Q members in the National Assembly including Chaudhry Salik, Tariq Bashir Cheema and Begum Farrukh Khan are with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, while Moonis and Chaudhry Hussain Elahi are with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

During the no-confidence motion against the former prime minister Imran Khan, Pervaiz Elahi had rejected the offer of the Sharif brothers’ for Punjab CM slot and supported Imran Khan.

On the other hand, Salik Hussain and Tariq Bashir Cheema voted against Imran and now are part of Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet.