Netizens in awe of Shadab Khan’s ‘stunner’

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan on Wednesday once against proved why he is the best fielder in the side.

Returning to ODI cricket after almost a year, Shadab Khan turned out to be the difference maker in the side.

He was instrumental with the ball, as he bowled an economical spell with figures of one for 37 from his 10 overs.

Apart from that he produced a moment of magic in the field as he grabbed a stunner to end 154-run stand beteen Shamarh Brooks and Shai Hope.

Reacting on his breath-taking fielding effort, Shadab in a lighter note asked Pakistan captain Babar Azam “you were saying that I’m getting old?”.

Jee @babarazam258 aap keh rahe thay budha ho gaya hun mai. Meri dua hai aap is hi tarhan 100 pe 100 martay raho aur hamesha jawaan raho, Khushdil aesa hi chakkay marta rahe aur hamari behtar se behtar effort kerti rahe. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/PNbH9QpzFp — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) June 8, 2022

Fans on social site Twitter heaped praised on the all-rounder for his spectacular fielding effort.

