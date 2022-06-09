Load shedding worsens as national power shortfall rises to 6,530MWs

Load shedding worsened across the country on Thursday after intense heat saw the power shortfall increase to 6,530 megawatts (MW). In metropolitan Karachi, residents faced up to 15 hours of load shedding prompting the power utility to announce a new plan to balance power demand.

People across the country continued to endure a torrid time with a widening gap in demand and supply of electric power, the duration of load shedding has been increasing across the country.

As a result, residents in different parts of the country have been staging protests while others sit by in the heat helplessly.

Many areas are suffering 12 to 16 hours of load shedding, while high-loss areas are suffering 18 hours of load shedding.

The ‘exempted areas’ and full-billing areas too have to face up to four hours of power shortage.

Power shortfall

SAMAA TV’s Wahab Kamran reported, that the demand for power has risen to 26,700MWs.

However, despite government promises to enhance production, generation has been currently recorded at 20,170MWs.

The acute difference of some 6,500MWs in supply has resulted in load-shedding of up to 16 hours in different parts of the country.

The government had hoped that an increased flow of water in the rivers would contribute to greater power generation at the hydroelectric facilities installed around the country.

Officials in the power division said that currently, hydroelectric plants were generating as much as 4,320 MWs.

Thermal powerplants were currently generating around 1,254 MWs.

Independent Power Suppliers were producing the bulk of the country’s power with around 11,797 MWs.

Alternative and sustainable power generating sources, such as wind and solar were generating more than the thermal power plants. Wind power was generating around 1,257 MWs, while solar plants were generating 119 MWs.

Nuclear powered plants were producing around 1,236 MWs.

Sweltering, Karachi’s residents protest load shedding

With the heat rising, residents of many low-income areas of Karachi, which have been facing hours-long load shedding for days now, including at night, have been disturbed.

Many people complained they could not sleep at night because of KE’s poor performance.

The KE is making the false excuse that the high temperature is affecting the power supply while for a week the temperatures were stable at 35 degrees Celsius, residents claimed.

Some said that they were even forced to sleep outdoors because the heat inside was unbearable.

Meanwhile, K-Electric issued a new plan to tackle load shedding the city, noting that residents should prepare for a minimum of three hours of load shedding.

K-Electric Spokesperson Imran Rana said that due to a rise in temperatures and power demand, the company revised its load shedding plan.

He said that load shedding is being initiated for three hours in the exempted areas.

This plan, he said, will allow the power utility to reduce the duration of load shedding in areas that are already impacted by 1-2 hours, he said.

Senators to take stock of load shedding in Karachi

Meanwhile, a delegation of senators will be visiting Karachi to observe the issue of load shedding in the metropolis.

This was decided on Wednesday in a meeting of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat. The meeting was held at the Parliament House with Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed in the chair.

While reviewing the Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Amendment Bill 2022, committee members expressed their reservation over the unannounced load shedding in Karachi and the problems and grievances of the people due to the lack of electricity.

The committee directed the chairman of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to look into the complaints and reservations of consumers against the top officials of K Electric.

“Officials of K Electric do not attend the committee meetings nor do they solve the problems of the people of Karachi. Due to the negligence of K Electric, many people died due to electrocution.”

The chairman of the committee said that it was better that Senators Mushtaq Ahmed and Engineer Rukhsana Zubair visit Karachi and prepare a detailed report and submit it to the standing committee which will in turn make recommendations to the government.