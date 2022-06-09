Electoral reforms, NAB amendments to be table in Parliament’s joint session

The federal government will table National Accountability Ordinance (Amendment) 2022, and the Election Reforms Bill before the joint session of the Parliament today (Thursday).

Both the bills were passed by the National Assembly and the Senate but the president returned them. On NAB reforms bill, the president observed that Article 46 of the Constitution was violated as he was “not informed” about bringing the legislation to the parliament.

With the amendments, the government took away the Bureau’s 90-day detention power and the authority to probe decisions taken by federal and provincial cabinets.

President Alvi had sent the bills back to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, asking to “reconsider” while the Supreme Court observed that it would examine changes being made to the accountability law.

Following this, the coalition government has decided to get the bills approve by a joint sitting of the Parliament with the majority of votes.

According to the agenda, the bill for the establishment of the National Information Technology Board, the Pakistan University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies and Protection of Parents Ordinance will also be presented for approval.