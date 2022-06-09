Markets closure, GDP target, Election amendment ordinance

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Thursday, June 9, 2022:

Markets to close at 8pm

The chief ministers of three provinces and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary representing CM Mahmood Khan have given nod to the federal government proposal on closing markets at 8pm to conserve energy, though Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab would accord their formal approval after consultations, a government statement said on Wednesday.

The consensus emerged at the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC), according to the statement.

GDP growth target

The NEC met in Islamabad to approve the national development outlay of Rs2.184 trillion and growth and revenue targets set by the government for the next fiscal year 2022-23.

Pakistan to present nearly Rs 9.5 trillion budget on Friday

The growth rate for the next fiscal year has been set at 5%, lower than that of the ongoing year of 6%. While the growth in the current fiscal year has been attributed to rising imports, the target set for the next year indicates that the economy would contract and inflation my rise.

Parliament’s joint session

National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022 will be tabled for approval in the joint session of the parliament which will be held at the Parliament House at 4:00pm today (Thursday).

The bill for the establishment of the National Information Technology Board and Pakistan University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies and Protection of Parents Ordinance will also be tabled for approval, according to the agenda.

Moody’s changes outlook

Moody’s Investors Service on Wednesday changed the outlook for long-term deposit ratings of five Pakistani banks to negative from stable.

In a statement released on its website, Moody’s said that as part of the same rating action, the agency was affirming the ‘B3’ long-term deposit ratings of five top Pakistani banks.

Dua Zehra case update

The Sindh government has removed Police Surgeon Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, a senior medical officer of grade 20, who a day earlier miserably failed to follow and enforce the due process in determining the age of Dua Zehra, the ‘missing’ Karachi girl recovered from Punjab last week.

The move comes after the verdict from Sindh High Court, allowing Dua Zehra to exercise her free will and “decide as to with whom she intends to reside and go along”.

Pakistani national sentenced to jail

A court in Saudi Arabia’s city of Madina sentenced a Pakistani national to three years of imprisonment for recording a video inside Masjid-e-Nabwi and posting it on TikTok.

The man recorded the video on April 29 when several pilgrims, including Pakistani nationals residing in the kingdom, heckled federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti while they were visiting the mosque.

Imran hints for another march

Addressing PTI’s National Council, Imran Khan called upon its party members to be prepared for the party’s upcoming protest march towards Islamabad, “the date of which,” Khan said, “would be announced very soon.”

He was elected unopposed by the council that met Wednesday to elect central and provincial office-bearers.