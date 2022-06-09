Moody’s changes outlook for Pakistani banks to negative

Following a similar outlook change for the country late last week and Islamabad’s struggles to get a bailout package brokered with the global lender back on track, Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) on Wednesday changed the outlook for long-term deposit ratings of five Pakistani banks to negative from stable.

In a statement released on its website on Wednesday, Moody’s said that as part of the same rating action, the agency was affirming the ‘B3’ long-term deposit ratings of five top Pakistani banks. Allied Bank Limited (ABL), Habib Bank Ltd. (HBL), MCB Bank Limited (MCB), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and United Bank Ltd. (UBL), down from ‘B2’.

With the country’s foreign exchange reserves dipping below the $10 billion mark earlier, the rating agency also downgraded the long-term foreign currency Counterparty Risk Ratings of three banks ABL, MCB and UBL, to B3 from B2.

“These ratings are now constrained by government of Pakistan’s foreign currency country ceiling, which was lowered to B3 from B2,” the rating agency said.

The agency explained the change in ratings as a follow up to the decision to change the government’s B3 ratings to negative from stable on June 2.

The rating agency also lowered the country’s local and foreign currency ceilings to B1 and B3, from Ba3 and B2, respectively.

The negative outlook on the sovereign, it said, is driven by Islamabad’s “heightened external vulnerability risk and uncertainty around the sovereign’s ability to secure additional external financing to meet its needs.”

Ratings explanation

The rating agency said that the affirmation of ratings for the five Pakistani banks reflects their stable, deposit-based, funding profiles and adequate liquidity.

It said that around 12% of their assets are held as cash and inter-bank placements while an additional 45% have been invested in government securities. A large proportion of this can be repossessed with the central bank in case of need.

Moody’s said that Pakistani banks also display resilient profitability, with the 2021 system-wide return on assets clocking in at 1.0%. Moreover, growing financial inclusion and other government initiatives are boosting lending opportunities.

Despite these strengths, the agency said that they are balanced against the still high asset risks given the vulnerable operating and macro conditions, with the 2021 system-wide non-performing loans (NPLs) at 7.9% of gross loans; and modest capital buffers, with the 2021 system-wide equity-to-assets ratio at 6.3%.

The negative outlook on the bank ratings, the agency said, reflects how the rated banks’ sizable holding of securities holdings, predominantly sovereign debt securities, at between 5-8 times their shareholders’ equity, which links their creditworthiness to that of the government.

Furthermore, it said that the risk of a further weakening in the government’s capacity to support the banks in case of need. This is particularly relevant in the case of NBP and HBL, whose ratings incorporate one notch of government support uplift.

More broadly, all five banks’ deposit ratings of B3 are at the same rating level as the government, and a potential weakening in the government’s credit profile will therefore translate to a weaker credit profile for the banks.

Factors that could lead to an upgrade, downgrade of ratings

Any upward rating pressure on the Pakistani banks’ ratings is limited given the negative outlook, Moody’s said.

“The banks’ outlook could change back to stable if the sovereign rating outlook is stabilised and if the banks maintain their resilient financial performance.”

Downward pressure on banks’ ratings would develop following a downgrade of the sovereign rating, reflecting the high inter-linkages between the banks’ credit profile and that of the government, and also signalling a reduction in the government’s capacity to extend financial support to banks in case of need.

Downward pressure on the BCAs of individual banks could also develop from a deterioration in their financial metrics – and specifically their asset quality, profitability, and capital adequacy – but we consider this a low probability event at this stage.