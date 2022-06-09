Ton-up Babar shatters multiple records including Kohli’s

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam has added another feather in his illustrious career as broken multiple records after scoring his 17th ODI ton against West Indies.

The prolific run-getter has been on a roll in recent years with the bat. He has already toppled the former India captain from the number one spot in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings.

Chasing 306-run target in Multan on Wednesday, the world number one ODI and T20I batter in the ICC rankings smashed scored 103 off 107 deliveries, with the help of nine boundaries.

With this ton he has now became the quickest captain ever to score over 1000 runs. He scored exactly 1005 runs in just 13 innings. India’s Virat Kohli achieved the same feat in 17 innings.

Babar has so far scored six tons and three half-centuries in the 13 innings that he has played in ODIs since taking over as captain.

Moreover, he became the only player in ODI cricket history to score three consecutive centuries twice.

In 2016, he scored three consecutive tons against West Indies, while in 2022, he scored two against Australia and one against West Indies.