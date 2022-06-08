Female foreign national allegedly raped by security guard in Islamabad

A foreign national working with an international organisation was raped by her security guard in Islamabad, according to the statement given to the police by the victim.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered by the Abpara police station upon the victim’s complaint.

The victim said that she arrived in the country on January 7, and has been working in the federal capital since January 10.

She alleged that her security guard Muhammad Safeer allegedly attacked and raped her in her bed on the night of June 6.

According to the victim, she was trying to sleep in her bed when Safeer attacked her and pinned her down.

She stated that he choked her when she tried to yell for help and then raped her.

The victim said that Safeer asked her not to file a complaint and promised that he would marry her.

The police have registered the case under sections 376 and 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Section 376 states: Whoever commits rape shall be punished with death or imprisonment of either description for a term which shall not be less than ten years or more, than twenty-five years and shall also be liable to fine.