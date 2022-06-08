Unwell Aleem Dar walks off the field in Multan

Aleem Dar had to go off the field after suffering from the hot temperature in Multan, during the first ODI between Pakistan and West Indies.

Dar was seen vomiting during the second innings of the match, which is why he went off the field.

He was replaced by fourth umpire Asif Afridi for the remainder of the match.

According to doctors, after a complete medical checkup, Dar is now feeling better.

It must be noted that Pakistan have been set a target of 306 by West Indies after a century by opener Shai Hope.

The second and third match of the series will be played at the same venue on June 10 and 12.

Earlier, former pacer Aaqib Javed had stated that the timing of the Pakistan-West Indies ODI series is unfair for the players involved due to the hot weather.

Multan’s searing heat where temperatures could touch 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) will be a challenge, although to counter the blistering sun the matches will start late afternoon.

“Playing matches in the hit weather of June is unfair. It’s difficult to play ODI matches in such a weather. We could have played T20Is instead,” said Javed.

“Three ODI matches in six days could have taken place at another time as well,” he added.