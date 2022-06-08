How speculative trading pushes up the US dollar

The value of the Pakistani rupee swung phenomenally on Wednesday morning when the interbank market opened. It rose by over Rs3 minutes against the US dollar within a short span and then rose back to Rs201.40 in the next 30 minutes, baffling importers and other genuine buyers of the US dollar.

“This volatility does not make sense. It is causing discomfort in the market and leaving importers, exporters and foreign investors shocked,” a currency dealer told SAMAA Money.

The rupee registered a major fall of Rs5 in the three trading sessions before Wednesday — a development the analysts blamed on the delayed IMF talks and outflows from Pakistan on the account of debt repayments.

But such analyses have missed a key factor that lies hidden in the plain sight: people indulging in speculative trade of the US dollar and minting money from it. Their wealth rises by hours at the expense of the country’s economy.

The business of rumor mills

The rupee, which was trading at Rs197.92 on Friday, lost Rs2.14 on Monday against the US dollar. On Tuesday, it dropped further by Rs2.77. Similarly, in the open currency market, the value of the US dollar rose from Rs198.50 on Friday to Rs204.50 on Tuesday.

Zafar Paracha, the secretary-general of Forex Exchange Companies Association, says no trading was taking place in the open market and everything happened in the interbank market.

“The interbank market is acting like a stock exchange where people are earning money by sliding with the value of the US dollar up and down without any letimate reason,” said Paracha adding that the price change was not linked to market factors.

How this is done was explained by other currency dealers.

They say the ongoing economic situation has created room for speculative trading and people were benefitting from rumors.

This week rumor mills claimed that the government was going to declare a financial emergency in the country and may freeze or take over foreign currency accounts, Roshan Digital Accounts, and bank lockers. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and the State Bank of Pakistan vociferously rejected the rumors putting out statements and Tweets.

Read: The rupee puts up good fight against US dollar, gains Rs2 in open market

Another rumor involved claims about banks not opening Letters of Credit (LCs) after the drop in foreign currency reserves held by Pakistan and the baseless fears about possible shortages of oil and imported goods in the country. Both claims were incorrect but helped players involved in speculative trade.

Paracha said statements from certain politicians about Pakistan breaking apart were also fueling uncertainty.

While speculative trade has enabled some people to grow rich, importers and importers are finding it hard to buy the US dollar for international business transactions. The situation has also put off foreign investors who need to transfer their profits to their home countries.

The perception of weakening regulatory control has also emboldened certain elements, who noticed that the government had not appointed a permanent central bank governor since Reza Baqir left last month, according to experts.